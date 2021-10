CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers can expect delays heading south on Interstate 95 in Caroline County near Paige Road and Marye Road.

According to VDOT, a tractor-trailer crash in the area initially closed all lanes but as of 8:40 p.m. just the south right lane and right shoulder are closed.

Traffic is backed up for 10.5 miles starting around mile marker 115.5.