STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A push to expand the I-95 express lanes will result in overnight lane closures and detours in Stafford County over the coming weeks.

Weather permitting, construction will be underway from April 25 through to May 5 as crews lift and install beams over the highway for future access points.

The construction work will impact traffic for I-95 northbound and I-95 Express Lanes southbound.

Here’s what to expect April 25-28 on the 95 Express Lanes South:

At 10 p.m., all I-95 southbound Express Lanes motorists will be detoured off the lanes. The final exit point to the I-95 southbound regular lanes will be near Joplin Road/Quantico.

The I-95 Express Lanes will follow the normal reversal schedule and at midnight the southbound-to-northbound Express Lanes reversal for the remainder of the corridor will begin.

By 2 a.m., access to the northbound I-95 Express Lanes will be available starting near Dumfries Road.

At 4 a.m. the entry points at Courthouse Road/Route 630 and Garrisonville Road/Route 610 will re-open.

(Stafford County Map via Axis)

Here’s what to expect May 2-5 on I-95 North:

At 10 p.m., all I-95 southbound Express Lanes drivers will be detoured off the Lanes. Again, the final exit point to the I-95 southbound regular lanes will be near Joplin Road/Quantico.

At 11 p.m., all traffic on the I-95 northbound regular lanes near Garrisonville Road/Route 610 will be detoured to the Express Lanes for one-and-a-half miles. Tolls will not apply to drivers routed onto the Express Lanes.

Virginia State Police will help with driver safety during the detour onto the 95 Express Lanes.

All I-95 northbound interchange ramps will remain open, at exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) and exit 148 (Quantico).

By 2 a.m., access to the northbound I-95 Express Lanes will be available starting near Dumfries Road with tolls in place.

At 4 a.m. entry points to the northbound I-95 Express Lanes near Courthouse Road and Garrisonville Road will open with tolls in place.

These closures are part of a larger project to extend the I-95 Express Lanes a further 10 miles south near Fredericksburg. The lengthened lanes will connect with the 395 Express Lanes to create a connected corridor spanning nearly 50 miles from the Fredericksburg area to the D.C. line.

The “95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension Project” is also intending to offer new access points to the existing 95 Express Lanes, new ramps that provide direct access to Quantico and Courthouse Road and add seven new bridges.

More information on the project can be found on the 95 Express Lanes website.