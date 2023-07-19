PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — An overturned box truck involved in a four-vehicle crash has caused delays on I-95 near Petersburg.

The vehicle has caused delays and multiple lane closures as of 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19. The Virginia Department of Transportation has said that all southbound travel lanes and the left northbound lane are closed due to the crash.

Virginia State Police arrived on the scene at 8:30 p.m. to the 50 mile marker of I-95 to a four-vehicle crash. According to police, a box truck ran off the road, overcorrected and hit the dividing concrete traffic barrier, as well as a Honda sedan. Two other vehicles struck debris from the crash.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by police.

Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes and expect delays.