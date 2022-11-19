STAUNTON, Va. (WRIC) — Several exit ramps and lanes are closed on I-81 and I-64 near Staunton this morning due to an overturned trailer tractor that is blocking traffic.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the tractor trailer is blocking all northbound and southbound lanes of I-81 near Staunton. The truck is located at the overpass bridge for exit 221, the junction of I-81 and I-64.

Currently, all northbound and southbound lanes in this area, the overpass bridge and the ramp from westbound I-64 to southbound I-81 are closed. There is no estimate on reopening lanes, and drivers should avoid the area.

According to VDOT, Route 262 — also known as Woodrow Wilson Parkway — is serving as a detour route Northbound I-81 traffic is detoured at exit 220 and follows Route 262 north to rejoin the interstate at exit 225. Southbound I-81 traffic is detoured at exit 225 and follows Route 262 south to rejoin the interstate at exit 220.

The overturned tractor trailer was reported to VDOT shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. According to VDOT, the truck was hauling liquid cargo, which will need to be cleaned up before all lanes can reopen. Due to freezing temperatures, the lanes may also need to be salted before they can be reopened. VDOT is also investigating damage to the overpass bridge, and if any repairs may be necessary before it reopens.

For updated traffic alerts and travel information, dial 511 or follow updates online.