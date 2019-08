CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate-95 in Chesterfield, closing all southbound lanes near mile marker 64 on Wednesday afternoon. According to VDOT, the crash has caused a two-mile backup near Willis Road.

VDOT is encouraging drivers to use alternate routes until further notice. 8News has a crew on the way to the scene.

Stay with 8News for updates with developing story.