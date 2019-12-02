Overturned tractor-trailer dangling over bridge closes all lanes of Route 60

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All lanes of Route 60 in New Kent County are closed in both directions due to an overturned tractor-trailer.

The crash occurred on the bridge between White Oak Road and New Kent Highway. All eastbound and westbound lanes are closed in that stretch.

Photos from the scene show the cab of the truck overturned up against the jersey wall with the trailer dangling over the side of the bridge.

It’s unclear at this time if the driver was injured.

VDOT says drivers are ‘strongly encouraged’ to use alternate routes until further notice and to expect delays into evening rush hour.

8News has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates.

