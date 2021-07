PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers headed northbound on Interstate 85 near Washington Street and Wythe Street in Petersburg can expect delays due to an overturned tractor-trailer.

The tractor-trailer was hauling cars and overturned around 8:45 p.m. Some of the cars came off the trailer.

State police anticipate the scene taking awhile to clear.

No one was hurt during the crash.