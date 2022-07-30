NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A pair of crashes on Interstate 64 is causing backups in both directions in New Kent County.

According to the 511Virginia, a crash on I-64 West at mile marker 219.4, just after the Eltham Road exit, is causing a backup of about 6.5 miles. Both the left lane and left shoulder are closed.

In the eastbound direction, a crash at mile marker 212, just after the Emmaus Church Road exit is causing a backup of about three miles. The left lane and left shoulder are both closed.

Drivers in New Kent are asked to avoid I-64 and expect delays. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.