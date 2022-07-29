RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers looking to travel through Richmond on the interstate are asked to seek alternate routes after a pair crashes on Interstate 95 in the Manchester and Northside areas.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, a crash on I-95 South took place at mile maker 72.7, just south of the Maury Street exit. The southbound right lane and right shoulder are both closed and traffic is backed up past the Chamberlayne Avenue exit.

In the Northbound direction, a multi-vehicle crash at mile marker 78, just before the Arthur Ashe Boulevard exit, has closed the right lane and is backing up traffic nearly to the I-95 and I-64 interchange.

Drivers are asked to expect delays and use alternate routes if travelling through Richmond. For real-time traffic cameras and highway information, visit 511Virginia.org.