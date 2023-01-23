RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Crashes in both directions on Interstate 95 is causing significant backups in the downtown Richmond area.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash in the southbound lanes took place at mile marker 76.3, near the Belvidere Street bridge. The southbound right lane and right shoulder are closed and backups extend to the Arthur Ashe Boulevard exit.

Photo: 511Virginia

The crash in the northbound lanes took place at mile marker 76, about halfway between the Belvidere Street bridge and North 5th Street exit. The northbound right lane and right shoulder and closed and backups extend to the East Broad Street exit on I-95 and to the Mechanicsville Turnpike exit on I-64.

Drivers in Richmond are asked to avoid the area and expect delays. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.