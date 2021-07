HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A broken utility line in Goochland has caused River Road from Gaskins Road to the Henrico-Goochland county line to be closed.

The road is expected to be closed the remainder of the week through Saturday.

The 48″ utility line has left River Road in Henrico County west of Gaskins Road to be open to local traffic only.

All other drivers are advised to travel on westbound Patterson Avenue to Blair Road then head south to connect with River Road in Goochland.