HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers are experiencing delays on Interstate 95 South near Lewistown Road in the Ashland area of Hanover County due to road paving.

At around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, there were four miles of backups.

A spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) advised drivers to expect delays throughout the day and seek alternate routes.