Petersburg water main break impacting traffic near Graham Road

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A water main break on Graham Road in Petersburg is expected to impact traffic Friday for an extended period of time.

Petersburg schools shared earlier in the day that the water main break could impact school bus routes in the morning.

“We are working with city officials to find a way for school buses to pick up students from bus stops along Graham Road and deliver them to school,” the post read.

8News went to Graham Road on Friday to find the road closed.

