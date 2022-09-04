RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle crash with an impact that sent a sedan from a side street through a barrier and onto a precarious ledge on the side of the highway.

Virginia State Police report at 4:24 p.m. today, they attempted to stop a 2018 Acura MDX sedan in the area of St James St. and W. Baker St. in Richmond City.

The vehicle accelerated at a high rate of speed, lost control, overcorrected, and went through a fence that rolled onto the shoulder of northbound I-95 near Exit 76.

The driver was an 18-year-old woman from Richmond according to the VSP. She was transported to VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. She will be charged with felony eluding of a police officer and unauthorized use of a vehicle. There were two teenage juveniles inside the vehicle as well. They were not injured. This crash and incident remain under investigation, according to the announcement.



Image credit: Delaney Murray

Photo credit: Tyler Thrasher

Image credit: Virginia 511

Image credit: Virginia 511

The Virginia Department of Transportation’s 511 website reported that due to the incident on I-95 at mile marker 76 in the City of Richmond, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash.

The north left lane, center lane, right lane, and right shoulder are closed. The north exit 76 narrows and traffic backups are approximately 1.0 mile.

Emergency crews were in the process of removing the car on the side of the highway.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays due to the incident. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.