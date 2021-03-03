Pipe replacement project will affect traffic in Powhatan Friday

POWHATAN, Va. (WRIC) –Weather permitting The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will have a flagging operation in place on Huguenot Trail (Route 711) from Three Bridge Road (Route 615) to Maidens Road (Route 522) from 8 a.m. to around 3:30 p.m. Friday, March, 5.

The operation is for a pipe replacement project and residents in the area should expect delays.

Truck traffic is encouraged to use the following routes:

Huguenot Trl. (Rt. 711) west – Take Three Bridge Rd. (Rt. 615) west to Maidens Rd. (Rt. 522) north back to Huguenot Trl.

– Take Three Bridge Rd. (Rt. 615) west to Maidens Rd. (Rt. 522) north back to Huguenot Trl. Huguenot Trl. (Rt. 711) east – Take Maidens Rd. (Rt. 522) south to Three Bridge Rd. (Rt. 615) east back to Huguenot Trl.

For more information on the project, call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-367-7623.