Police activity shuts down Chippenham Parkway near Forest Hill

All northbound lanes of Chippenham Parkway near Forest Hill in Chesterfield County are closed due to police activity.

The incident, which 8News has learned is a possible mental health situation, has created major backups on both Chippenham and Powhite parkways, as well as Midlothian Turnpike and Forest Hill Avenue. The backups on Chippenham are currently 7 miles.

CLICK HERE to view live traffic conditions across Central Virginia.

Here’s the latest from VDOT:

“The ramps from VA-76 North and VA-76 South to VA-150 North are blocked. The ramps from Jahnke Road are blocked. The ramps from US-60 are blocked. Traffic is being detoured onto US-60.” — VDOT

Stay with 8News for updates.