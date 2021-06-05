UPDATE: Varina-Enon Bridge reopens following a person in crisis

UPDATE: State police say a person jumped from the bridge into the water. They were taken to the hospital where the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The bridge fully reopened just after 8 p.m.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — VDOT is alerting drivers to police activity on the Varina-Enon Bridge.

Officials say drivers in the northbound lanes are being redirected to Meadowville Technology Parkway. Southbound traffic is being diverted to Varina and Charles City exits.

Crews are asking drivers to use alternate routes and to expect delays.

Details are limited at this time, stay with 8News for updates.