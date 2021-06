HAMPTON, Va. (WRIC) — Troopers with Virginia State Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that left one person dead.

According to state police, the accident happened around 1:05 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 664, just north of Power Plant Parkway in Hampton.

As a result of the crash, only one lane of northbound 664 is open until the investigation is complete.

