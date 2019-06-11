Portion of Route 5 closed ‘until further notice’ for repairs

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Following heavy weekend rain, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews have closed a portion of Route 5 in Henrico County for bridge and pavement repairs.

VDOT says Route 5 (New Market Road) is closed in both directions over Bailey Creek between Longbridge Road and Willis Church Road “until further notice.”

Drivers are encouraged to use the following detour routes:

Eastbound New Market Rd. (Rt. 5)- Take Roxbury Rd. (Rt. 106) north to Pocahontas Trl./E. Williamsburg Rd. (Rt. 60) west to I-295 south back to New Market Rd. (Rt. 5) west.

Westbound New Market Rd. (Rt. 5)- Take I-295 north to Pocahontas Trl./E. Williamsburg Rd. (Rt. 60) east to Roxbury Rd. (Rt. 106) south back to New Market Rd. (Rt. 5) east.

A repair schedule will be announced “when available,” VDOT said.

Stay with 8News for updates.

Following further inspections, New Market Rd. (Rt. 5) is now closed in both directions over Bailey Creek between Longbridge Rd. and Willis Church Rd. until further notice. Drivers are encouraged to use posted detour routes. @HenricoNews @HenricoCitizen @HenricoSchools— VDOT Richmond (@VaDOTRVA) June 11, 2019

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.