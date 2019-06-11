Portion of Route 5 closed ‘until further notice’ for repairs

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Following heavy weekend rain, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews have closed a portion of Route 5 in Henrico County for bridge and pavement repairs.
VDOT says Route 5 (New Market Road) is closed in both directions over Bailey Creek between Longbridge Road and Willis Church Road “until further notice.”
Drivers are encouraged to use the following detour routes:
- Eastbound New Market Rd. (Rt. 5)- Take Roxbury Rd. (Rt. 106) north to Pocahontas Trl./E. Williamsburg Rd. (Rt. 60) west to I-295 south back to New Market Rd. (Rt. 5) west.
- Westbound New Market Rd. (Rt. 5)- Take I-295 north to Pocahontas Trl./E. Williamsburg Rd. (Rt. 60) east to Roxbury Rd. (Rt. 106) south back to New Market Rd. (Rt. 5) east.
A repair schedule will be announced “when available,” VDOT said.
