HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers heading south on Interstate 95 in Hanover County experienced delays due to a lane closure for emergency pothole repairs.

VDOT says the southbound right lane was closed near Lewiston Road and mile marker 89 from around 3:00 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Traffic is currently backed up five miles. Drivers can still expect delays.