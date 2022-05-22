RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers are asked to expect delays at several major intersections in Richmond for the next five weeks.

In order to make room for soil testing, roadway trenching and junction box installation, there will be intermittent lane closures at the following intersections:

Monument Avenue and Thompson Street

Cary Street and Jefferson Street

Cary Street and Adams Street

Cary Street and Foushee Street

According to the Richmond Department of Public Works, the closures will take place daily from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from Monday, June 23 to Friday, June 3.