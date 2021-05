RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation announced on Monday that the ramp from Cary Street and Cameron Avenue to Interstate 95 is reopened after an almost two-year long bridge rehab project.

VDOT started the Interstate 195 southbound bridge rehab project started in Oct. 2019. When they announced the project it was projected to be finished in Spring 2021.

Now spring is nearing its end and the ramp is open again.

There is no longer a detour in place.