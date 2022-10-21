RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Next week, the ramp from I-95 South to Arthur Ashe Boulevard and lanes of I-95 South will be impacted nightly due to ramp improvement work, weather permitting.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the ramp will be closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Monday, Oct. 24, through Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Drivers are recommended to follow the ramp detour leading to Belvidere Street.

VDOT says the center and right lanes will close between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 to Friday, October 28 on I-95 South at Arthur Ashe Boulevard, due to ongoing ramp improvement work.

Anyone with questions about the project may call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).