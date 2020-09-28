Ramps to Powhite Parkwy, Midlothian Turnpike to close for paving

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transporation is planning to close the ramp from Powhite Parkway (Route 76) south to Midlothian Turnpike (Route 60) west and the ramp from Midlothian Turnpike west to Powhite Parkway south for paving Wednesday.

The ramp closure will be in effect from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

VDOT says the following detours will be in place:

Powhite Parkway (Route 76) south to Midlothian Turnpike (Route 60) west – Take the exit for Midlothian Turnpike east, then take the entrance ramp to Powhite Parkway north, then take the exit for Midlothian Turnpike west.

Midlothian Parkway (Route 60) west to Powhite Parkway (Route 76) south –Take Arboretum Place (Route 955) to Arboretum Parkway (Route 755), then shortly after take the exit for Powhite Parkway.