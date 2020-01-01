Richmond crash shuts down I-95 north near mile marker 78

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate-95 has closed all the northbound lanes near mile marker 78 in the City of Richmond.
According to VDOT, the crash has also closed the southbound left shoulder and left lane. Drivers have been encouraged to find an alternate route as traffic is backed up for two miles.
Stay with 8News for updates.
