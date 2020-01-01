Richmond crash shuts down I-95 north near mile marker 78

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) -- If you're going to be traveling across the Mid-Atlantic over the next couple of days, the weather it looks tranquil until Friday when will be looking at some showers from Richmond to DC to Norfolk and even out toward Roanoke. That system may hang around until Saturday morning before finally departing. There is some good news and that is we will be seeing temperatures at or above normal through the next 5 days.

If your travels take you to the northeast the weather isn't looking too bad with the exception of upstate New York which may have some snow showers early Wednesday morning. Most of the northeast will be dealing with clouds and sunshine mixed for New Year's Day, however, the day after we will be watching a system pushing closer to the major cities which will bring rain from Thursday night through Saturday. Temperatures will be a bit cooler across the northeast but still running above average for this time of year. Over the second half of the weekend, it will be much colder up here.