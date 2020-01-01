Breaking News
Richmond crash shuts down I-95 north near mile marker 78

Left southbound lane, shoulder also closed

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate-95 has closed all the northbound lanes near mile marker 78 in the City of Richmond.

According to VDOT, the crash has also closed the southbound left shoulder and left lane. Drivers have been encouraged to find an alternate route as traffic is backed up for two miles.

