Roads to be closed around Robert E. Lee statue; pedestrians will still be able to view removal

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond police department has announced road closures and no parking areas that will be in effect to prepare for the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue.

The department said this is in preparation of the ‘Commonwealth’s upcoming operation.’

The closures will be in effect starting this Tuesday at 6 p.m. The closures will remain in effect until 6 p.m., Saturday, September 11. According to the police department, roads may be re-opened sooner depending on circumstances.

Here are the roads that will be closed and no parking zones that will be in effect during the time period:

Monument Avenue between North Meadow and Lombardy streets

North Allen Avenue between Park Avenue and West Broad Street

West Grace Street between North Meadow and Lombardy streets

Here are the roads that will have no parking zones in effect during that time period:

West Broad Street between North Meadow and Lombardy streets

Park Avenue between North Meadow and Lombardy streets

North Meadow Street between Park Avenue and West Broad Street

Lombardy Street between Park Avenue and West Broad Street

RPD told 8News that although the road closures would prevent cars from approaching the area around the Lee statue, pedestrians would still be permitted at least as close as the fencing erected by crews on site.