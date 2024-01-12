POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A road near Hughes Creek will be closed due to heavy rain from earlier this week.

Starting on Friday, Jan. 12, a section of Old River Trail will be closed until further notice at Hughes Creek due to damage caused by heavy rains earlier this week.

Virginia Department of Transportation is evaluating the damage on the road and will be scheduling repairs as needed. The road will remain closed until repairs are completed.

Drivers traveling through the area are advised to take the following detours:

Southbound traffic — drive north on Old River Trail to Maidens Road, south to Huguenot Trail and east to Old River Trail.

— drive north on Old River Trail to Maidens Road, south to Huguenot Trail and east to Old River Trail. Northbound traffic — drive south on Old River Trail to Huguenot Trail, west to Maidens Road and north to Old River Trail.

The department reminds drivers to not travel around road closure signs or barriers.

For the latest information visit VDOT’s website.