GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A closed road in the Lorraine area of Goochland County will be reopened after the completion of a maintenance project.

According to the county, Pagebrook Drive — which is closed between River Road and Knollwood Drive — will be reopened at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28.

The road closure was to allow the Virginia Department of Transportation to complete a culvert pipe replacement.