NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Work will soon begin for the $25 million widening project of Interstate 64, which will include nightly closures.

Closures for the project — which is federally funded — will begin on Monday, Nov. 27. Nightly eastbound and westbound lanes will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for the installation of temporary median barriers.

Median barriers will be installed from Bottoms Bridge to just east of Providence Forge, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). All lanes will remain operational throughout daytime hours.

After barrier installation, trees in the median will be cleared behind the barrier. This early tree clearing work will take place over the next few months, and the project road widening is anticipated to begin in early Spring of 2024.

The project has been divided into three segments: A, B and C, with each being constructed as an independent project. Segment A is the first of the three segments and will widen about ten miles of I-64 from two to three lanes with ten-foot wide paved shoulders in each direction.

Anyone with questions can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-367-7623.

For real-time traffic information and road conditions, visit 511virginia.org.