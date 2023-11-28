RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Construction will begin to replace part of the bridge on East Broad Street over Interstate 95 in Richmond in December.

A section of the bridge will be built off-site and will replace a section of the old bridge, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

Single-lane closures will cause nightly traffic delays along East Broad Street during construction. One eastbound and one westbound lane will be open during construction work.

A spokesperson for VDOT said limited bike and pedestrian access will be maintained on the northern sidewalk of the bridge. Pedestrians can access the northern side of Broad Street by using crosswalks at the intersections of Broad Street and 14th Street or 17th Street.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 28, VDOT said a permanent barrier is installed along the outside shoulders of I-95 North and South in front of the bridge supports. A barrier will also be installed on the inside shoulder at the pier in both directions.

Drivers can expect to see nightly single-lane closures on both I-95 northbound and southbound lanes at various points in the evening to prepare for bridge replacement in early 2024.

For more information on the project, visit VDOT’s website.

For the latest real-time traffic information or road conditions, call 511 or visit 511virginia.org.