PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A lane of I-95 South, its exit onto Crater Road and portions of Crater Road will be closed through the weekend as VDOT works to repair a bridge in Petersburg.

Exit 50, a section of northbound Crater Road and a southbound lane of I-95 will be closed from 7 p.m. Friday, March 31 until the morning of Monday, April 3.

Location of Exit 50, which will be closed from March 31 – April 3.

The closures are intended to give VDOT time to advance a bridge deck replacement.

Drivers who would normally use Exit 50 should take Exit 52A onto Wagner Road instead, then travel West to South Crater Road.

Those heading North on Crater Road should expect delays due to detours.