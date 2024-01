RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Daily lane closures are coming to Richmond’s East End to allow for scheduled road work.

Starting Friday, Jan. 8 at midnight, daily alternating lane closures will take place on Commerce Road near Bells Road. Work will pause between 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., as well as from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., each day.

The lane closures are expected to end at midnight on Friday, Jan. 12.

According to the City, a new storm drain will be installed during this time.