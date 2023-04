CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers on Powhite Parkway are experiencing significant delays this morning.

According to VDOT, the east right shoulder is currently closed in the area of Route 288 and Toll Plaza — driving through this area is expected to take an estimated 15 minutes.

The area is continuing to undergo maintenance that began in September 2022 and is expected to continue until July 2023, according to VDOT.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.