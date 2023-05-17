RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The popular outdoor sports and music festival, Dominion Energy Riverrock, returns to Brown’s Island this weekend. Here’s everything you need to know about road closures and parking.

The following streets will be closed with no parking from 7 a.m. Friday until 7 p.m. Sunday:

Brown’s Island Way and 2nd Street Connector between Tredegar and South 2nd Streets

South 5th Street between East Byrd and Tredegar Streets

South 7th Street between East Canal and South 10th Streets

Tredegar Street between the Dominion Energy Entrance and South 7th Street

South 10th Street between Riverfront Plaza Deck and South 7th Street

Road closure and No Parking map for Dominion Energy Riverrock. (Courtesy of the Richmond Police Department)

This year, Riverrock will include a musical lineup featuring artists like Richmond’s own Flight Club and Willie DE, as well as nationally recognized musicians such as Chicago-based artist, Neal Francis.

The free event will also feature spotting events like trail runs, bike rides, rock climbing, a fishing tournament as well as kayak and stand-up paddleboarding events. This year, Hardywood Park Craft Brewery will also be offering an official beer in conjunction with this year’s festivities.

For more information about the event, visit the Sports Backers website.