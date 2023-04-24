RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If your commute takes you down Monument Avenue, take a little time to plan for closed lanes and extra traffic this week.

There will be alternating lane closures on Monument Avenue between North Hamilton Street and the Interstate 95 Bridge every day between Monday, April 24 and Friday, April 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lanes will be closed in this area for the Department of Public Works to install storm sewer at 3700 Monument Avenue.

Drivers should plan for delays or to use alternative routes during the duration of the project.