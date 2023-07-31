FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers may experience delays during the day on White Oak Road/Caledon Road — Route 218 — between Stafford County and King George County in August for a safety improvement project.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), about 100 signs will be replaced and installed, as well as pavement safety messages over a span of about 21 miles along Route 218. Signs will include curve warning signs and curve chevron signs in hopes to reduce the risk of crashes and improve safety.

The project, which cost about $300,000, is being federally funded by the Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP), and will improve the safety of Route 218 for the 4,000 vehicles that use it each day, according to VDOT.

Rumble strips were replaced earlier in July across lanes on White Oak Road near where flashing beacon signs will be installed between Vertical Ridge Road and Ford Lane, said VDOT. These signs will warn drivers of an upcoming curve, as well as a “slow” symbol that was applied on the pavement.

Crews will work on the shoulder, but may be flagging in some areas. Temporary rumble strips will be used to warn drivers as they approach a mobile work zone, said VDOT.

Construction will occur from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and the safety improvements are expected to be completed by late November this year.

Message boards will be posted in advance to notify drivers about the project.