RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Eastbound Downtown Expressway (State Route 195) Ramp to 7th Street will be closed for road maintenance in the evening and early morning beginning on Monday, June 5.

The ramp will be closed between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. each day until Friday, June 9, according to the Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Drivers should look out for detour signs in the area and be careful when driving through the work zones.

Roadwork will be weather permitting.