CHESTERFIELD COUNTY — Drivers in Chesterfield County should expect delays on Otterdale Road this week.

According to a post from the Chesterfield County Government Twitter account, Virginia Department of Transportation crews will be installing a new traffic signal at the intersection of Hull Street Road and Otterdale Road.

In order to make room for this work to be completed, southbound traffic on Otterdale Road may be reduced to a single lane of traffic for one or two days during the week of March 27.

Drivers are asked to expect delays when traveling through the intersection. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.