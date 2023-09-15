RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers traveling on Interstate 95 through the Richmond area are asked to be prepared for lane closures in Richmond as well as Chesterfield County over the next week.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, alternating lane closures will be taking place on I-95 North between North Belvidere Street and Brook Road from 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 to 7 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16. At least one travel lane will be open during this time.

Also, nightly alternating double-lane closures will be in Chesterfield on I-95 North near the Old Bermuda Hundred Bridge between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Monday, Sept. 18 to Friday, Sept. 22.

Drivers are asked to slow down and use caution when traveling through active work zones. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.