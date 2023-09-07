SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Lane closures on Interstate 95 North near the Po River in Spotsylvania County are needed for an extended period of time after erosion was discovered near the roadway.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the erosion was discovered along the shoulder and slope of the bridge over the Po River. As a result of the discovery, the northbound left lane will be closed at mile marker 119 for 24 hours a day starting Monday, Sept. 11.

The closure is expected to last around four weeks while crews work seven days a week to rebuild the shoulder and replace asphalt. Drivers should expect “major delays” on I-95 North when traveling through the Thornburg area during peak hours, especially on weekends.

Drivers heading to destinations north of the Fredericksburg area are encouraged to take exit 104 to Carmel Church Road and take Route 207 and Route 301 as an alternative to I-95. Drivers should also expect to possibly encounter road work on primary and secondary roads in the Ladysmith and Thornburg areas.

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.