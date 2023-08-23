FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Fredericksburg-area commuters who use Park and Ride lots will have to plan ahead this fall while the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) closes five for repaving.

According to a release from VDOT, the Carmel Church Park and Ride lot in Caroline County and the Old Salem Church Road Park and Ride lot in Spotsylvania County will both close on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

After that work is complete, VDOT, will close the Gordon Road and Route 3 lot in Spotsylvania County, as well as the Falmouth/Route 17 lot and Mine Road South lot in Stafford County. Because of the size of the Gordon Road lot, its work will be completed in phases and part of the lot will remain open for parking while the work is being completed.

Bulletins will be posted at each lot around two weeks before they close. Each lot is expected to be closed for around 15 consecutive days while work is completed.

In addition to repaving, VDOT is already working on several projects to improve Park and Ride lots in the region, including improving accessibility and repairing damaged curbs, sidewalks, bike racks and bus shelters.

Commuters can find an open Park and Ride lot in their area by using VDOT’s Park and Ride Interactive Map.