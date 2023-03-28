CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County is expecting heavy traffic on the morning of Wednesday, March 28 when the funeral service of Irvo Otieno is held at First Baptist Church on Iron Bridge Road.

Drivers should expect heavy traffic near Iron Bridge Road, Omo Road and Chippenham Parkway between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Police will also be in the area to monitor and direct traffic beginning at 10 a.m.

Drivers who are not attending the funeral should plan to avoid that area during those times.

Attendees of the funeral who are driving on Chippenham Parkway and eastbound Iron Bridge Road will need to make a U-turn at Omo Road to arrive at First Baptist Church. There is no left turn from Iron Bridge Road directly into the church parking lot.

According to ABC News, the funeral will beginning at 11:30 a.m. Civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton and civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Otieno’s family, are expected to speak during the service.