PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) – Heads up, Petersburg drivers — several lanes will closed I-95 South between Thursday, July 13 and Sunday, July 16.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will be implementing the following lane closure schedule on I-95 South:

Alternating left and right lanes will be closed from mile marker 52 to mile marker 50 between 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 13 and 7 a.m. on Friday, July 14

The left lane will be closed from mile marker 52 to mile marker 50 between 7 p.m. on Friday, July 14 and 7 a.m. on Saturday, July 15

The right lane will be closed from mile marker 52 to mile marker 50 between 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 15 and 7 a.m. on Sunday, July 16

All roadwork is weather permitting,

Even after these closures end, a lane shift on I-95 South near mile marker 50 in Petersburg will be in place for the majority of the summer.

These closures are part of an ongoing project to replace the bridge deck — also known as the driving surface — on the southbound I-95 bridge over Route 301. This work will also make the bridge last longer.

For more information about this project, visit the project page on VDOT’s website.

