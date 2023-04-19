CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Plan your weekend travel now. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close some lanes on Interstate 95 southbound in Chesterfield County near Reymet Road and Exit 64 this weekend for a concrete rehabilitation project.

The project will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 21, and finish at 6 a.m. on Monday, April 24. These days and hours are weather permitting.

Single-lane closures will begin at 7 p.m., followed by double-lane closures at 9 p.m. At least one travel lane will be open during construction hours.

Significant delays are expected during this project, and VDOT is encouraging drivers to use alternate routes.

Anyone with questions about the project can call 1-800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) or visit VDOT online. For real-time traffic information, call 511 or visit http://www.511virginia.org.