RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers will see daily lane closures near Huguenot Road and Cherokee Road in Richmond to allow for updates to be made to the traffic signal at the intersection.

The closure will occur daily from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from Friday, Dec. 15 through Wednesday, Dec. 20.

The right turn lanes at each approach on Cherokee Road along with the right lanes at each approach on Huguenot Road will be temporarily closed to allow updates to be made to the traffic signal at the intersection.