RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced that Boulevard Bridge — AKA “The Nickel Bridge” — will close for bridge maintenance.

The toll bridge — that continues Westover Hills Boulevard over the James River — will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. The maintenance schedule will be subject to change depending on the weather.

Drivers are reminded to pay attention to signage in the area and exercise caution near work zones.