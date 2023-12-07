HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers are being asked to drive with continued caution through the rest of the year and into the next with nightly closures set to take effect.

Beginning Thursday, Dec. 28, the Virginia Department of Transportation will implement nightly alternating single and double-lane closures in both directions of Interstate 95 between Chamberlayne Avenue — mile marker 81 — and the I-295 Exit which is located on mile marker 85.

Crews will begin working to demolish and remove the Scott Road Overpass Bridge.

Nightly closures will begin at 9 p.m. and end at 7 a.m.

Closures will begin Thursday, Dec. 28, and are scheduled to be completed in January 2024.