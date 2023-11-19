HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A power pole was significantly damaged after a two-vehicle crash on Nine Mile Road in Henrico County, which caused a section of the road to be closed.

The Henrico County Police Division said officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Nine Mile Road near Newbridge Road on Sunday, Nov. 19. Three people were treated for minor injuries.

The crash caused significant damage to a power pole, and as a result, Nine Mile Road between Barker Avenue and Evergreen Avenue will be closed to all traffic until approximately 5 p.m. while repairs are underway.

Police said traffic signs and cones have been placed to alert drivers in the area.