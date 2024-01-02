NOTTAWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Nottaway County railroad crossing will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 3 to allow for scheduled work.

The Eleven Oaks Road railroad crossing will be closed to all traffic from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

Traffic will be detoured through the following routes:

Westbound: Move east on E. Virginia Avenue, then turn right onto Eleven Oaks Road.

Move east on E. Virginia Avenue, then turn right onto Eleven Oaks Road. Eastbound: Move west on East Colonial Trail, then turn left onto Eleven Oaks Road.

This schedule may change. Those with questions or concerns may contact Norfolk Southern Railroad representative Nicolas Green at 330-595-4269.

For the latest real-time traffic information or road conditions, call 511 or visit the 511 website.