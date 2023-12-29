NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will be closing a railroad crossing in an area in Nottoway County for scheduled work, causing drivers to be detoured.

If weather permits, on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., the railroad crossing at Jenningstown Road will be closed to allow for scheduled work.

According to VDOT, the following detours will be in place for drivers near Colonial Trail to the railroad crossing:

Northbound drivers traveling east on East Colonial Trail should turn right on The Falls Road, continue south to Jenningstown Road and turn left to continue east on Jenningstown Road.

Southbound drivers should travel west on West Colonial Trail, turn left onto The Falls Road, then turn left on Jenningstown Road and continue east.

The schedule is subject to change, according to officials. Those with questions can contact Norfolk Southern Railroad at 330-595-4269.